Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Declared Missing and Endangered

Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon child star, has been declared missing in action and “endangered” by Daytona Beach Police.

The department took to Facebook this Thursday morning to release information about Bell’s (legally named Jared Bell) last seen whereabouts.

He is considered missing and endangered,” Daytona Beach Police Department posted “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.

Much like countless other television child actors, Drake’s hardships seemed to increasingly worsen since his most well-known role on Drake & Josh ended in 2007. Bell recently finished his two-year probation over a case involving attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juvenile (to which he plead guilty). More of his public scandals involve an alleged domestic violence situation, a DUI, and inappropriate club conduct accusations.

Those who may have additional information are urged to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us. Check back for updates as the story develops.

UPDATE: According to TMZ, Drake has been found safe. Details of his whereabouts and why police feared for his safety is still unclear.

