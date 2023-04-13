Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Declared Missing and Endangered

Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon child star, has been declared missing in action and “endangered” by Daytona Beach Police.
The department took to Facebook this Thursday morning to release information about Bell’s (legally named Jared Bell) last seen whereabouts.
UPDATE: According to TMZ, Drake has been found safe. Details of his whereabouts and why police feared for his safety is still unclear.
