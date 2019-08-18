CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF [PHOTOS]

2011 Children's Dream Awards

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

It’s always been a running joke that kids on television seem to grow up faster than kids in real life.

Obviously it isn’t true. But the fact that we’ve watched some of these characters week after week for years makes us feel like we really know them. So when they go from a baby to a bae, it’s just as heartwarming  as seeing your younger cousins grow up.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Parker McKenna Posey (Kady from My Wife & Kids)

View this post on Instagram

Play for keeps. ❤️ | @fashionnova tee 💫

A post shared by Parker McKenna Posey (@parkermckennaaa) on

 

Can you believe that Parker McKenna Posey turns 23-years old today! If grown up Kady just blew your mind, you won’t believe what you see when you hit the flip.

10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew Up To Be Fine AF [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

child , Kayla Pratt , Stars , Television

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close