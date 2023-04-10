Jet Magazine Returns: Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan Founder, Graces Limited Edition Cover [EXCLUSIVE]

It seems like Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan, always has something up her sleeve! This time, she graces the cover of Jet Magazine!
Last weekend, Cole and friends took to social media hinting at a collaboration with the legendary publication. The celebratory event, taking place at her Bar Vegan Atlanta location, showed decorations of a #JetXPinkyCole project, though the specifics were not disclosed until this morning.
“The last printed issue of JET magazine was in 2014, until me🥰…I am honored and humbled to be the poster girl for this historic symbolism of black excellence!”, said Pinky in a post releasing the cover image.
Reportedly, this special collector’s issue will cover Cole’s entrepreneurial journey, leading to the $100 million-dollar empire that is Slutty Vegan. Since the first Slutty Vegan food truck hit the streets in January 2019, she has opened over 10 brick-and-mortar locations nationally, launched its philanthropic branch The Pinky Cole Foundation, authored her cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch, and so much more.
Cole has previously been featured in Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, People Magazine, and Forbes, both alone and with fiancé Derrick Hayes (Founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks). They are set to marry in June 2023.
As for Jet Magazine, we love to see its continued legacy of highlighting iconic black figures on groundbreaking covers since 1951.
