Jet Magazine Returns: Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan Founder, Graces Limited Edition Cover [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like Pinky Cole, CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan, always has something up her sleeve! This time, she graces the cover of Jet Magazine!

Last weekend, Cole and friends took to social media hinting at a collaboration with the legendary publication. The celebratory event, taking place at her Bar Vegan Atlanta location, showed decorations of a #JetXPinkyCole project, though the specifics were not disclosed until this morning.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The last printed issue of JET magazine was in 2014, until me🥰…I am honored and humbled to be the poster girl for this historic symbolism of black excellence!”, said Pinky in a post releasing the cover image.

Related: Rising Black Entrepreneurs In The Food Business You Should Know

Reportedly, this special collector’s issue will cover Cole’s entrepreneurial journey, leading to the $100 million-dollar empire that is Slutty Vegan. Since the first Slutty Vegan food truck hit the streets in January 2019, she has opened over 10 brick-and-mortar locations nationally, launched its philanthropic branch The Pinky Cole Foundation, authored her cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch, and so much more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Cole has previously been featured in Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, People Magazine, and Forbes, both alone and with fiancé Derrick Hayes (Founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks). They are set to marry in June 2023.

As for Jet Magazine, we love to see its continued legacy of highlighting iconic black figures on groundbreaking covers since 1951.

Don’t Miss…

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole TODAY Show Segment Canceled, Shoots Down Wages Accusation

Slutty Vegan And Steve Madden Collaborate On A Vegan Sneaker And Bag Collection

The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards