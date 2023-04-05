The founder of Cash App and former Chief Technology Officer of Square, Bob Lee, was reportedly killed after being stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
NBC reports that police in San Francisco said officers responded to a reported stabbing just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
On the scene, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police did not reveal the identity of the victim, but NBC reports that sources identified him as Lee.
Lee was currently serving as the chief product officer of MobileCoin. At this time, MobileCoin did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.
As of early Wednesday, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Cash App Hops On The Limited-Edition Clothing Wave With Own Merch
Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Collaborate For “Hot Girl Enterprise” Apparel Line
The post Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco was originally published on 92q.com
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral