Are these sisters finally about to squash this beef? Tamika Scott says she’s ready to make amends with her sister.
Following some very tough allegations of theft, the public feud between the sisters and Xscape group mates turned ugly.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
However, after a teary-eyed Instagram live apology by LaTocha, Tamika says she’s ready to move on.
In a video with TMZ, Tamika said “Hopefully we can get together and squash this craziness.”
Well we hope these sisters can get together soon and work it out.!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
Kandi Calls LaTocha “Corny” For Clowning Her Vocals
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
Tamika Scott Says She’s Ready To Squash Beef With LaTocha was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral