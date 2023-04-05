Chlӧe Bailey Talks New Projects: In Pieces Album Release and Praise This Movie Debut [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chlӧe Bailey has surely been busy with the recent releases of two major projects, back to back! She stops by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to give the inside scoop on the makings of her new album and movie.

You can now stream In Pieces on all major platforms. Will Packer’s Praise This will release this Friday, April 7, 2023 on Peacock.

CLICK TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

Don’t Miss…

Chlöe Bailey And More Shine At The ‘Praise This’ Red Carpet Premiere

The Internet Reacts To Chloe Bailey And Damson Idris’ Steamy’ Swarm’ Sex Scene

Watch: Halle Bailey Debuted ‘The Little Mermaid’ Official Trailer At The Oscars