The Lebron James Family Foundation Opens One Of A Kind Community Starbucks

If there’s one thing Lebron James is going to do, it’s give back to his hometown! People are raving about The Lebron James Family Foundation’s recent grand opening of his community Starbucks last week.

This store is part of his on going efforts to help kids who are “just like he was”. The location is in Akron, Ohio, just blocks away from James’ I Promise School (a public education institution opened in 2018 to help at risk youth). It will give students and their families an opportunity to earn pay, while doing on-site job training towards a certificate in the hospitality industry. Currently, the location employs 46. See: LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families At His ‘I Promise’ School

The new manager reported that she spent the past year training for this position, after being promoted from barista.

“[This role] has given me a whole new look on the hospitality as an industry”, she says.

Though some are comparing Lebron James’ Starbucks initiative to Magic Johnson’s Starbucks investments, spreading the wealth is always a positive thing!

