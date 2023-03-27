Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Hulu’s original hit series “The Kardashians” returns with Season 3. The season’s first teaser airs tonight during the finale of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Read more about the upcoming season and watch the teaser trailer inside.

Television’s most entertaining families returns for its third season. “The Kardashians” will premiere May 25 on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

“Listen everyone has their own truth about how they think something happened,” Kim opens the trailer.

“I wish I could tell you this is gonna be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloé follows up. “It’s not.”

The family you know and love gives fans a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

“The Kardashians” Season 3 is coming May 25 to Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

Be sure to catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu before the action returns.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Kardashians” Season 3 below:

Watch: ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Returns With The Truth In Teaser Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com