Fix It Jesus: Let’s Spice It Up Popeyes! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Popeyes, it might be time to revamp that song!🤣 On Today’s #fixitjesus with @toinethedon, and #RSMS family member says the chicken chain needs to spice it up.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen live every week day! Visit http://www.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED:

Thanks Phaedra: 16 ‘Fix It Jesus’ Moments In Pop Culture

What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?