Mary J. Blige Shines In A Versace Look

Queen of fashion, Mary J. Blige , was spotted on Instagram over the weekend serving a LEWK in a Versace ensemble and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Taking to the platform, the R&B legend gave her followers a taste of her style when she uploaded a photo donning a stunning Versace look. In the photo, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist rocked a crushed velvet Versace bodysuit to perfection which she paired with a matching belt sporting the designer’s logo. She paired the look with a pink chinchilla coat which was custom made from Daniel’s Leather and of course, added her signature leather thigh high boots to set the entire fit off right.

As for her hair, she rocked her signature blond locs pulled back away from her face and in tight curls as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot. “New York State of Mine,” she captioned the fashionable post for her 6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the stylish post below.

If there’s one thing Mary is going to do, it’s serve a LEWk and give us fashion envy in the process! Go, Mary! What do you think about her latest ensemble?

