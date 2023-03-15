Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

After six seasons as the head basketball coach, Juan Dixon is out at Coppin State University, CBS Sports reports.

Also known for being featured on the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” during Dixon’s final season at the university, a lawsuit was filed against the school which alleges that a former assistant coach on Dixon’s staff sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.

Over Dixon’s tenure, the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including a 9-23 record this past season. He was named head coach at Coppin State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the University of the District of Columbia’s women’s basketball team for two seasons.

The school is now looking to hire its 8th head basketball coach in men’s program history.

