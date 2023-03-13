Quinta Brunson Will (Hopefully) Make Her ‘SNL’ Debut If Editors Don’t Strike

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson is set to make her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” this Spring. The award-winning entertainer will appear with artist Lil Yachty, who has been named as the episode’s musical guest. Read more details inside.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The upcoming episode is a first for both Brunson and Yachty. Brunson has had a hell of an awards season and their first year in television. Her award-winning series “Abbott Elementary” brings its fans laughter and entertainment each week.

Though excitement fills the timeline as fans prepare to witness Brunson’s historic first appearance on the show, it could potentially coincide with a potential strike set by the show’s post-production editors. The strike comes after calls for NBCUniversal to pay editors industry standard rates and provide appropriate health benefits. It also comes after the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) announces the writer’s strike, which is set to kick off in May.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Variety, NBCUniversal’s editing crew organized with the Motion Picture Editors Guild, which is part of IATSE Local 700, in order to negotiate a contract with NBCUniversal in October of last year. An agreement has yet to be reached. Now, the post-production team of “SNL” has set a deadline of April 1 for an agreement to be reached, at which point they will boycott working on the show.

Cross your fingers that we may still bear witness to Brunson’s genius on the “SNL” stage in April. If the episode airs, it will also be the first time Lil Yachty performs. The rapper dropped his fifth studio album, titled “Let’s Start Here” in January 2023, which is his first since his debut album release in 2020.

“SNL” announced the host and performer lineup for the April 1st episode during the Mar. 11 episode’s taping, hosted by “Wednesday’s” Jenna Ortega. The popular variety show series is midway through its 48th season, led by creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels with Liz Patrick as director. “SNLW” is produced by Broadway Video and SNL Studios and distributed by NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Congrats to Quinta and Yachty in advance!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quinta Brunson Will (Hopefully) Make Her ‘SNL’ Debut If Editors Don’t Strike was originally published on globalgrind.com