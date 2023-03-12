Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Many fans were rooting for Angela Bassett to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible role in the film Black Panther Wakanda Forever, including her on-screen co-star and Creed III actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

After it was announced that Jamie Lee Curtis was the winner of the Best Supporting Actress category, Majors and Jordan took the stage as presenters to give the award for Best Cinematography. Once the gentleman reached the mic, they gave a very special shoutout to the legendary actress, with Jordan kicking it off by saying, “hey auntie,” referencing his character’s iconic line from the first Black Panther movie. Following MBJ’s lead, Majors then followed up with, “we love you” to show love to Angela Bassett from afar.

The subtle but heartwarming shoutout was met with cheers and applause from the audience and social media support from those who caught the reference as a way to show support for the actress after the category.

Check out the sweet shoutout below.

We just love this dapper duo and love their love for Angela Bassett even more!

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com