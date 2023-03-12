Ruth E. Carter Makes Black History At The Oscars

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ruth E. Carter has just made history.

The legendary costume designer just received her second Academy Award for Best Costume Design at this year’s Oscars ceremony for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With this win, she becomes the only Black woman to have two Oscars wins under her belt, making history in real-time.

Carter won her first Oscar for her work on the original Black Panther movie in 2018. Now, her second win makes history after Denzel Washington became the first Black man to win two Oscars back in 2002 and Mahershala Ali, who also won twice in 2019.

During her acceptance speech, the 62-year-old began by thanking “the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman.” She continued, “She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother,” before revealing that her mom had died recently at 101 years old.

She went on, “This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment.” And was sure to shout out the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman by saying, “Chadwick, please take care of Mom” after remembering her mother.

The designer also thanked director-cowriter Ryan Coogler and all those involved in the project adding, “Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented. The Marvel family, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and their arsenal of genius. Thank you. I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan,” and concluded with, “This is for my mother.”

Congratulations to Ruth E. Carter for making history on this legendary night.

Ruth E. Carter Makes Black History At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com