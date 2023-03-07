3 Things With Jeff Johnson: 23 Protesters Charged With Terrorism in Atlanta [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain what’s going on in Atlanta, Georgia after 23 people were arrested Sunday and face domestic terrorism charges.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jeff fills us in on the back story, what’s really going on here, and the fact only 2 of these people arrested were even from the state of Georgia, whereas everyone else came from other parts of the country and even France.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to him explain everything you need to know in 3 Things With Jeff Johnson from March 7, 2023.
See Also: “Cop City,” Fatal Activist Shooting Cause Massive Protests in Atlanta
See Also: Tyler Perry To Donate $2.75M To Atlanta’s Low-Income Senior Citizens
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
-
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty
-
Rickey Smiley Gives 'The Today Show' His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Da Brat Reveals She's Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards