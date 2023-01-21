“Cop City,” Fatal Activist Shooting Cause Massive Protests in Atlanta

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

CNN reports that massive protests erupted in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday (January 21), resulting in arrests for property damage. The protests are in response to plans for a new police training facility and the shooting death of a local activist earlier this week.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said that “several arrests” were made, but he did not provide an exact number of arrests or what property was damaged.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) tweeted that “violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest. They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully.”

The protests come in response to plans for a $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility that was approved by the city last year. The facility, dubbed “Cop City,” received a lot of pushback from the community.

In addition, days before Saturday’s protests, 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was gunned down near the site of the proposed facility. The shooting occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 18) during a clearing operation. Protesters have been camping out in the area for months to halt construction.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Teran, described by others as a “forest defender” fighting against environmental racism, didn’t comply with law enforcement’s commands to leave. Instead, Teran allegedly shot a Georgia state trooper. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding Teran, who died at the scene.

The injured trooper is in stable condition at a local hospital.

On Saturday, eyewitnesses saw protesters throwing stones at police cars and damaging buildings in downtown Atlanta, according to CNN affiliate WANF. At a press conference later that evening, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, “The City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will not tolerate this, and we continue to protect the right to peacefully protest. We will not tolerate violence and property destruction. We will find you, we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.”

Atlanta Police Department has issued a statement:

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of these events, and we will continue to monitor them. We stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities and those exercising their first amendment right, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise.”

