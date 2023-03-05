Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jonathan Majors got emotional recently when he was surprised with a virtual visit from one of his college acting coaches, and we can’t stop the tears from rolling in!

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the Creed III actor was surprised with a virtual call from his college acting coach who taught him during his time as a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Before the call, Majors was first surprised with a prerecorded video from the former teacher, who couldn’t help but to praise the talented entertainer on his rise to stardom. “He came to the school with a passion, devotion and an intensity like I’ve never seen before,” she said before adding, “Jonathan is a warrior, and he is a poet.”

The former teacher then surprised a stunned Majors by appearing on the screen for a live video call where she congratulated Majors for the premiere of Creed III. “I am so proud of you,” she said to the speechless actor before adding, “It is such a dream for me, a dream come true, watching your dreams come true.”

Although Majors was too stunned to speak, he managed to tell his acting coach, “I love you,” as he teared up before adding, “I’m happy to see you.”

Watch the sweet video below.

This is the type of wholesome content we love to see! Beauties, what do you think about Jonathan’s response to seeing his former acting coach?

Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach was originally published on hellobeautiful.com