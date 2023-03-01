Chris Rock Will Finally Address The Will Smith Slap In Latest Netflix Special

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chris Rock is finally ready to talk about it.

It’s been almost a year since Rock was slapped by fellow comedic actor Will Smith, and he’ll get into the fateful night in his upcoming Netflix special.

A source revealed to Page Six that Rock addressing the situation will surely make for good comedy.

“If you were waiting to see Rock on tour address the infamous Will Smith slap situation . . . the comedian is waiting to spill his humorous take on it on his live Netflix stand-up special.”

The source added that Rock’s take on the event will take place during his stand-up special Saturday, March 4, in Baltimore, when his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage tour streams live from the Hippodrome Theatre.

It’s also a big deal because another insider said that the jokes haven’t been tried out in intimate venues and are pretty fresh.

“Most stand-ups like to test out their material in smaller clubs before they tape a special,” but Rock “relied on the help of veteran comedy writers to run his jokes by to make sure they were tweaked, solid and funny,” writes Page Six.

But for fans who are coming out to the Baltimore show, the Will Smith slap won’t dominate all the material. “People need to tune in till the last joke, they will not be disappointed,” the source added.

Netflix made the show into a bigger event by adding pre and post-show specials that will see appearances from Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Chris Rock has made public quips about the slap over the last year but has yet to address it full-on. So its going to be interesting to finally get his view from a comedic perspective.

Chris Rock Will Finally Address The Will Smith Slap In Latest Netflix Special was originally published on cassiuslife.com