Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us fashion and couples goals and we can’t get enough of their sytle and love!

The adorable couple was spotted out and about this weekend during All Star Weekend where they donned stylish looks while spending time together for a star studded date night out. For their looks, the actress donned a Dundas World look featuring a sparkling button up top and matching slacks and black booties. Styled by Thomas Christos, the beauty wore minimal jewlery with the look and rocked her hair in a sleek and straight style.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned a two piece, brown look featuring a brown collared zip up sirt and matching slack from Unseen Being. Styled by Jason Bolden, the athlete accessorized the look with white shoes as he posed next to Gabrielle for a few photos.

The stylish couple was spotted on Instagram as they walked into the annual sports filled weekend and were all smiles as they showed off their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s latest style? Did they nail it?

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com