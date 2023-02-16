Queen Latifah Breaks The Internet In A Thom Browne Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Queen Latifah was spotted on the scene recently and looked like royalty in an vibrant Thom Browne ensemble that we love!

Styled by talented celeb stylist Jason Rembert, the actress and legendary rapper donned the white and grey printed wrap coat like dress from the designer brand that looked absolutely beautiful on her. She wore her hair in a low pony tail and added a matching grey fur hat to compliment the white winter look. She also rocked a soft red lip and minimal makeup and jewelry to let the ensemble for itself. She then accessorized the look with light jewelry and matching boots and was all smiles for her night out in the cozy fit.

The entertainer’s stylist took to Instagram to share the complete look from the evening, sharing a photo set of the icon and simply captioning the photo set, “QL x @thombrowne”

Check out the fashionable ensemble on the legendary entertainer below.

Fans and fashionistas completely ate this look up, flooding Jason’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “She’s sooo beautiful,” one follower commented while others left an array of heart eye, fire flame and crown emojis for this fashionable queen.

What do you think about Queen Latifah’s fashionable ensemble? Looks like definitely broke the internet once again with this slay!

Queen Latifah Breaks The Internet In A Thom Browne Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com