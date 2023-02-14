Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Nikki Giovanni is without a doubt one of the most celebrated poets of the last 50 years, earning countless awards and accolades for her work. The Knoxville, Tenn. native was born on June 7, 1943.

Giovanni was born Yolande Cornelia Giovanni Junior, but Nikki stuck after her sister reportedly began calling her the nickname at a young age. After graduating from Fisk University with a B.A. in History, Giovanni found herself teaching in Rutgers University in New Jersey after involving herself in the Black Arts Movement with the likes of Dr. Sonia Sanchez and James Baldwin among others.

The poet quickly established herself as a necessary voice in her genre, publishing over a dozen and a half collections. She also published a number of children’s books, along with a handful of recordings and other collaborative works.

Giovanni has won seven NAACP Image Awards, was named Woman of the Year by Ebony magazine in 1970, and was awarded the Maya Angelou Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Today, Giovanni is a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech University in the town of Blacksburg.

Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Nikki Giovanni was originally published on blackamericaweb.com