Sabrina and Idris Elba are one of our favorite stylish couples and the dynamic duo recently hit the town to show off their best fashion sense and we’re swooning!

Earlier today, the gorgeous couple was spotted on Instagram looking as stunning as ever. Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in their best with Sabrina rocking a super sexy nude dress with a ruffled neckline and cut out waist. Idris complemented his beautiful wife in a navy blue tunic and matching slacks which he paired with black leather loafers that matched his look perfectly as the duo strutted their stuff on their romantic night out.

Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Style Goals In Latest IG Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com