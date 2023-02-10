Idris Elba Must Track Down A Serial Killer In The First Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Another reason we don’t need Idris Elba to play James Bond, he has Luther. The first trailer for Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun has arrived and will see Elba reprise the role of the detective.

The long-awaited standalone film features Elba as the complicated detective John Luther who starred in the BBC crime drama series that ran for five seasons on the network.

Per Deadline, the plot for the film reads:

A gruesome serial killer terrorizes London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The trailer starts with returning character DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley) learning that Elba’s Luther has broken out of prison not just because he doesn’t like being behind bars but because he wants to catch the cyber psychopath (Andy Serkis) that has eluded him.

Luther is determined to capture the serial killer who is terrorizing London by any means. Still, he will also have his fellow coppers, led by Cynthia Erivo, trying to bring him back in.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is produced by Netflix in association with BBC. Jamie Payne directs, with Neil Cross penning the script. Cross and Elba, along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready, are producers of the film for Chernin Entertainment.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will play in some theaters on February 24 and debut exclusively on Netflix on March 10.

Watch the trailer below.

