SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The year of SZA continues.

After cult classic mixtapes, her talent finally when mainstream with CTRL in 2017 and the follow-up SOS in 2022. Her popularity and talent have become undeniable, so she will be honored at next month’s Billboard Women in Music Awards with the Woman of the Year Award. The publication announced the announcement in a press release, with Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp citing how SZA has remained an important part of the culture for more than five years.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” Karp said. “The release of her latest album, SOS has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

The ceremony goes down next month March 1, with it being hosted by Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson at the YouTube Theater in Inglewwood. Other notable women in music will be honored, including Lana Del Rey with the Visonary Award, Doechii with Honda’s Rising Star Award and Latto with the Powerhouse award.

It’s been a busy few weeks for SZA as she also stopped by the 2023 Grammys to present the award for Best Musica Urbana Album and is set to kick off her first ever arena tour featuring 17 dates that start in Ohio and end in California.

She was previously honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2019, with the Rulebreaker Award.

SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com