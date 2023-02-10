SZA Flexes Her Bodacious, Bountiful Curves On The Gram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

SZA is in her winning season, and we are here for it!

Since the release of the Grammy-award-winning artist’s sophomore album ‘S.O.S,’ the streets have been talking. The album has garnered many accolades, including holding the number 1 spot on the Billboards charts for an impressive seven weeks.

As a result of her record-breaking accomplishments, SZA was named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the year. The introverted Scorpio has a lot to celebrate.

The streets are talking about Ghost in the Machine singer’s accomplishments, but they’re also fawning over her bodacious curves that she’s blessing the internet with.

In an Instagram post, the singer posed in a nude bodysuit that fit like a second layer of skin. The off-the-shoulder suit was semi-sheer and featured asymmetrical holes across the sleeves and bust area and sparkly detailing on the thighs.

She captioned the post, “For clarification purposes only . Deleting soon lol.”

Ah beg, please don’t delete this, SZA. The body is bodying, and the world deserves to see it. Of course the comment section was filled with similar requests.

Chloe Bailey wrote, “nope KEEP IT UP.”

Kehlani chimed in, “NAW LEAVE THIS SHIT UP YOUR HONOR.”

Ashanti added, “ “She is the movie” ”

There is no denying it, SZA looks amazing. The singer was very open about her new found curves in the title track, S.O.S. “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she raps.

We stan for a queen who is unapologetic about her choices.

SZA Flexes Her Bodacious, Bountiful Curves On The Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com