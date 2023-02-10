Brett Farve Sues Shannon Sharpe For Saying He Was Stealing From The Poor

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Farve filed defamation lawsuits against multiple people who called him out for his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal.

One of the individuals named in the suit is sports commentator and former NFL tight end, Shannon Sharpe.

According to the suit, Farve is accusing Sharpe of publishing defamatory statements of purported fact, referring specifically to Favre, by name, on an episode of his television show, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

During the episode of Undisputed, Shannon said Farve was “taking from the underserved [in Mississippi]” and “[Farve] stole money from the people that really needed that money.”

Farve also filed defamation suits against sports commentator and former college kicker, Pat McAfee as well as Shad White, the State Auditor who revealed that Farve was linked to the alleged fraud scheme. According to the suit, “Shad White, the State Auditor of Mississippi, has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

But White and his media relations team say everything White said about Farve was true and believe the facts support that claim.

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor, said media relations director Fletcher Freeman.

“He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefitted from misspent funds. Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

Brett Favre is still looking to distance himself from his welfare fraud scandal in which $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare funds were given to rich people including Favre.

The former NFL quarterback and Mississippi native recently requested to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of misspent welfare funds.

It’s worth mentioning that Favre isn’t the only one being sued. In fact, according to AP, “he is among more than three dozen people or companies being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services as it seeks to recover a portion of the money misspent in the state’s largest-ever public corruption case.”

