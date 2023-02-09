Saweetie Says It Takes Her 8 Hours To Get Her Nails Done

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Saweetie is known for always having long and trendy claws and gives us nail envy with every new nail set! But to achieve fresh and trendy nails like the rap star definitely takes time and dedication as the rapper recently explained that it sometimes takes up to eight hours for her to get her nails done!

In a recent radio interview, the beauty sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and explained that it takes eight hours to get her claws together for a typical fresh set. When asked about how long it takes and how often she goes, she replied, “Girl, eight hours,” to the show’s host.

She continued, “But I love my nail tech. Shout out to Custom T Nails. I’ve been getting my nails done with her for the past four years. But it’s like eight hours. The most we’ve been together was like eleven hours.”

Check out a snippet of the interview below.

It looks like the time and dedication that it takes the “My Type” rapper to get her nails done is certainly worth it because her nails always look good! No matter if she’s wearing them long and designed, like in this video, or short and dainty, Saweetie is always giving us nail inspiration.

Beauties, would you spend eight hours in the nail salon to achieve Saweetie’s nails?

Saweetie Says It Takes Her 8 Hours To Get Her Nails Done was originally published on hellobeautiful.com