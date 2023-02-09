DJ Khaled Brings His We The Best Imprint To Def Jam

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

DJ Khaled is making more major moves.

Days removed after closing out the 65th Grammy Awards with a performance of his “God Did” single featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, the Miami hitmaker is taking his We The Best imprint from Sony Records and bringing it to Def Jam Records. The move is a full-circle one for Khaled, as he previously held an A&R executive position under the hip-hop label’s famed Def Jam South division.

According to Variety, Khaled was named Global Creative Consultant for Universal Music Group, working across all labels at the world’s biggest music company.

During his time with Sony/Epic Records, Khaled released five albums, four of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart beginning with 2016’s Major Key. Ahead of a gathering in Miami on Thursday (February 9), Khaled thanked Epic Records chairman Sylvia Rhone for their partnership while also looking ahead to the future.

“I want to thank Sylvia for our beautiful friendship and making history together. The entire Epic Records team, we did amazing things. Great true friendships are forever,” he said.

“Lucian [Grange] and I always talked about me coming back home,” he added. “So I felt like it was written for me to come back where I’m at in my career as an artist, an executive and as a producer, I felt like this is beautiful. I could have went anywhere in the Universal system and I chose Def Jam because of Tunji and LaTrice.”

The move with Universal continues one of partnership for Khaled. He remains one of Air Jordan’s signature ambassadors and he was honored with the key to the City of Miami and to Miami Beach in recognition of his philanthropic work, not limited to Khaled’s own We The Best Foundation. The foundation recently announced its inaugural scholarship program, in partnership with Roc Nation.

DJ Khaled Brings His We The Best Imprint To Def Jam was originally published on blackamericaweb.com