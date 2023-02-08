HomeEntertainment News

Report: NFL Network Pull Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Week Shows After Woman’s Complaint

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin will no longer be a part of NFL Networks coverage for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 after one woman issued a complaint regarding Irvin’s conduct in a hotel encounter in Glendale, Arizona.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

NFL Media has confirmed the news but didn’t provide any more details. Irving told Dallas Morning News that he recalls he and the woman shaking hands but had no further contact.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Irvin said this all took place in 45 sec. the conversation that happened in a lobby. Irvin admitted he was drinking and didn’t recall any other details.

Irvin has been making his rounds telling his side of the story, also speaking with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas about what happened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He said he was asked to move hotels after the incident. We will keep you informed as this story develops.

Related: Hilarious Super Bowl Ads Released Before The Big Game

Related: Should The Monday After Super Bowl Be A National Holiday? [WATCH]

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Dissing Rihanna Over Upcoming Super Bowl Show, Navy Attacks Him
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Report: NFL Network Pull Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Week Shows After Woman’s Complaint  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

RELATED TAGS

Michael Irvin NFL Super Bowl

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close