Report: NFL Network Pull Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Week Shows After Woman’s Complaint

Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin will no longer be a part of NFL Networks coverage for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 after one woman issued a complaint regarding Irvin’s conduct in a hotel encounter in Glendale, Arizona.
NFL Media has confirmed the news but didn’t provide any more details. Irving told Dallas Morning News that he recalls he and the woman shaking hands but had no further contact.
Irvin said this all took place in 45 sec. the conversation that happened in a lobby. Irvin admitted he was drinking and didn’t recall any other details.
Irvin has been making his rounds telling his side of the story, also speaking with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas about what happened.
He said he was asked to move hotels after the incident. We will keep you informed as this story develops.
