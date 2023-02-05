Viola DavisIs Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Congratulations are in order for the ultra talented Viola Davis as she’s just reached EGOT status!

Earlier today, the 57-year-old actress earned her very first Grammy award for the audiobook for her memoir “Finding Me,” and with this award, she becomes the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor following in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

“It has just been such a journey,” the actress said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!”

“Oh my God,” she continued, “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Check out a snippet of Viola’s big win below.

Prior to receiving the award, Davis talked about the possibility of becoming an EGOT winner when she learned of her Grammy nomination. “I have to tell you — the Grammy thing…I’m a serious actor. I am,” she said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it’s about the work. [But] it’s like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’ In my brain, with the Grammy, I’m like, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’”

Congratulations to Viola Davis on this incredibly, well deserved, honor!

Viola DavisIs Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com