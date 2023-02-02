Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to serving LEWKS, the beautiful Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three was spotted on Instagram serving face and giving us hair goals in a look that was everything. For her stylish look, the beaut rocked a lace up black top and black jeans that were everything. Of course, she served face and rocked a glammed beat that showed off her natural beauty. But it was her hair that really sent us into a frenzy as the starlet wore her locks in a golden brown style with blonde highlights. The look featured soft curls and a middle part to frame the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Mrs. James’ hair stylist, Ricky Wing, shared a stunning IG photo set of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay and stunning locs. In the photos, the fashion queen gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 36 thousand Instagram followers and certainly left us all with major hair envy.

“Golden Barbie @mrs_savannahrj

Hair : @whatwigs ” Savanah’s hair stylist appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

We just love an effortless slay and it’s safe to say that any look that Savannah rocks is absolutely stunning! Beauties, what do you think abut this beauty’s latest hair style? Did she nail it once again?

Savannah James Is Absolutely Serving In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com