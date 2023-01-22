Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in a Maison Margiela look that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut stepped out in menswear fashion donning a white button down collared shirt and blue slacks. She paired the look with white sandals and rocked minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs parted over to one side with big, fluffy curls to frame the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning IG Reel of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay ahead of a night out. In the video, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 76 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

But this wasn’t the only look of iCON’s that we loved this weekend. The stylish was also responsible for styling Amber Riley for Coco Jones’ birthday party just a few days ago as she served in a curve hugging green dress that looked perfect on her. Check out the look below.

We just love an effortless slay and it’s safe to say that iCON just doesn’t miss!

