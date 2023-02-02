A Knockout: Check Out The Action-Packed Official Trailer For ‘Big George Foreman’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

George Foreman, one of the world’s most famous professional boxers, is finally getting his story told on the big screen. Click inside to find out more about the upcoming film and to check out its trailer!

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is

based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr. from a story by Dan Gordon, Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr, and a screenplay by Baldwin and Tillman. David Zelon produced the film while George Foreman, Peter Guber, Wendy Williams and Henry Holmes served as executive producers. The film stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman, Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman’s trainer and mentor Doc Broadus, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gillard Jr., John Magaro and Sonja Sohn.

The film hits theaters April 28. You can check out the action-packed official trailer for Big George Foreman below.

Let us know how you’re feeling about it in the comments below. Also, check out a couple of first look images from the movie.

