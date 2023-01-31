Ride Together, Die Together: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce Bad Boys 4 Is On The Way

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today (January 31), on social media, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that they are reuniting for a fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled Bad Boys sequel is in early pre-production at the studio with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman are back producing; with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah directed the third installment in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life. The film grossed $426.5 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing January release of all time and the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020. Michael Bay made his first feature directorial debut in 1995 when Bad Boys was released. He returned in the same capacity for the sequel Bad Boys II eight years later.

All three films are centered around buddy cops Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who work for the Miami Police Department and look to rid the streets of drugs. Considering that the films are viewed by many as cult classics, it makes sense why the excitement for the fourth film is already through the roof. Check out some of fan’s reactions to hearing the news.

Of course, fans aren’t the only ones excited about the film. In Will Smith’s Instagram post, he’s seen hopping into his car and driving, telling fans “Yo, I’ve got an announcement.” His final destination is Martin’s house. When Lawrence opens the door he asks, “It’s about that time?” In unison, the two say “Bad Boys for life.” They joke about the fact that the third film being named Bad Boys for Life might not have been the best idea. You can check out their hilarious announcement below. Let us know if you’re excited about the news in the comments!

Ride Together, Die Together: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce Bad Boys 4 Is On The Way was originally published on globalgrind.com