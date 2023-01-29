Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a sexy leather look after hitting the stage at the Apollo Theatre and it’s safe to say that her look was everything!

In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute black leather ensemble to perfection which consisted of a black leather wrap jacket and matching leather shorts.

She paired the look with a black bralette which she showed off through the leather jacket and wore her hair in a sleek style with a side swoop. The starlet wore the sexy leather look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers after performing at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a nude lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

“Hopped off the plane from Dubai & headed to Harlem @chepejose” she captioned the stylish look. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “There she gooooo ” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck! ”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?

Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com