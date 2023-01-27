TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Leaving ABC [UPDATED]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Well, it’s official: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC.

As reported by CNN, the now ex-anchors of the third hour of Good Morning America are currently in the final stages of negotiations for their exit. This comes just a few months after news of their affair rocked the network and the headlines.

ABC News has issued a statement to Variety, confirming that they are severing ties. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Holmes and Robach have been off the air at GMA3 since December 2022, shortly after news of their affair was made public by Daily Mail. At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin said in an internal email that the two would remain off the air as an internal investigation took place. The investigation came to a head during a mediation session on Thursday (Jan. 26), according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that the session was “extremely contentious,” with network reps accusing both parties of various forms of misconduct. As previously reported, it was revealed that Holmes had prior affairs with a former producer and an intern prior to his romance with Robach. Also, there are new accusations of Robach drinking on the job, including rumors of having alcohol in her dressing room and even coming to work intoxicated following last year’s College Football National Championship.

Ultimately, it all came down to Holmes and Robach’s failure to disclose their relationship in an acceptable manner. They waited too long to disclose their coupling to ABC execs, and their behavior on-set was too uncomfortable for co-workers.

Sources say that the mediation will continue as both sides negotiate the fine points of their departures.

TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Leaving ABC [UPDATED] was originally published on foxync.com