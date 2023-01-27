Amber Rose Plans On Being Single Forever: “I Don’t Want To Have Sex…It’s So Gross.”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The dating scene is so bad Amber Rose has made a dramatic decision. Unfortunately, the model and actress has chosen to remain single for a long, long time.

During an interview on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the Philly native spoke candidly on her exes which include stars like Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

But now that she’s a mother of two and sees how treacherous the dating pool is, she doubts she’ll ever be in a relationship again.

“It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re fucking gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life,” she explained. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex… It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

However, she may just be tired of men and admitted she’d be open to the idea of being “a lesbian” but has no qualms with being alone. Rose added that a perk of being single is that she doesn’t have to share her bed with anyone.

Most recently, Rose was in a three-year relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son named Slash. The two ended things months ago, and AE, a music executive at UMG, has since started dating Cher, who’s 40 years older than him.

“If I hadn’t met younger men in my life, I would’ve never had a date. Because older men just didn’t like me all that much, do you know what I mean? I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” the singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Listen to Amber Rose’s entire interview on the Sofia With an F podcast here.

Amber Rose Plans On Being Single Forever: “I Don’t Want To Have Sex…It’s So Gross.” was originally published on cassiuslife.com