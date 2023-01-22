Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, 56-year-old Angila Denise Baxter was arrested on January 17 and charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into a vehicle. According to documents from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found dead inside her wrecked vehicle on the night of January 12. Authorities responded to a call about a black 2015 Mercedes Benz that crashed into another vehicle on North Powers Drive. Collier, a mother of two, was shot once in the abdomen as she was picking up groceries for her family, just a mile away from her home. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Baxter reportedly shot at or into at least two other vehicles in Pine Hills that same day. She allegedly told investigators that she shot in the air or at cars in at least two separate incidents, believing that she was being followed. Two witnesses came forward, identifying Baxter as the woman who shot at their cars and multiple other vehicles while driving a red SUV.

Police searched Baxter’s home after she was pointed out in a lineup by an eyewitness. During the search, officers discovered several firearms, including a 9mm gun and a Silver .38 Revolver. Several cell phones were also found.

Baxter’s admission of being followed and shooting at multiple vehicles led police to believe that she was involved in Collier’s murder. However, Baxter claims that she did not personally know Collier or the other witnesses.

Sammie, who recently appeared on The Millennium Tour and on Verzuz, rarely speaks on his relationship with his mother or family. His last mention of her was a Twitter shoutout on his birthday in 2020. The “I Like It” singer posted a brief statement on his social media Sunday night (Jan. 22).

“In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier. I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information. At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family, but the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for the care of Collier’s two daughters and family. As of this report, nearly $9800 has been raised towards their goal of $50,000.

