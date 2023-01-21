Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Her & Travis Scott’s Second Child

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Almost a year after Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with her longtime beau, rapper Travis Scott, she is finally showing off the bundle of joy. The reality star and beauty mogul shared photos of her baby boy on her official Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 21).

While showing off the cutie, who turns one next month, she also revealed his new name, Aire. As previously reported by TMZ, the baby boy was initially named “Wolf,” but Kylie and Travis announced in March 2022 that they thought the name didn’t fit him. Therefore, they proceeded with a lengthy legal process to change their son’s name.

As TMZ noted, the name Aire is of Hebrew origin, with several baby name sites citing that it means “Lion of God.” The elemental moniker also fits right in with his big sister’s name, Stormi.

Either way, the photos were well worth the wait! Adorable!

Kylie Jenner Posts First Photos of Her & Travis Scott’s Second Child was originally published on hiphopnc.com