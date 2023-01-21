Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Beyoncé took to the stage to hold a surprise performance during an all expenses paid luxury weekend in Dubai for the unofficial opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, and needless to say, the Beyhive is in a frenzy!

Although the performance was meant to be private, many concert goers caught the Dubai show on camera and shared it to social media, finally giving us some sort of visual for her highly popularized Renaissance album.

Ahead of her performance, the singer was spotted donning a cut out gold dress while posing on the red carpet of the swanky hotel. She wore her blonde locs in tight curls and was all smiles as she prepared to take the stage.

According to social media videos, Bey sang a melody of her hits, including “XO”, “Brown Skin Girl”, and other songs from her Rennaisance album.

It was also reported that the outing is a family affair as Jay-Z was spotted near the Atlantis along with the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who even came on stage with superstar mama mom at one point during her performance of “Brown Skin Girl.”

Check out a clip from the performance below.

If this is any indication of what’s to come this year from Beyoncé then we’re definitely in for a treat when those visuals finally drop! Beauties, what do you think about Bey’s surprise performance?

DON’T MISS…

Our Favorite Beyoncé Fashion Moments

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com