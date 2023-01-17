Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Under Fire For Past Anti-Gay Marriage Remarks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yikes: Tony Dungy’s views are coming back to haunt him.

The coaching legend is one of the most revered members of the coveted NFL club and has an equally impressive coaching lineage. But his latest critique has nothing to do with what he’s accomplished on the field, but rather some hateful speech he publicly spewed over a decade ago.

Now, OutSports, a gay sports site that’s affiliated with SB Nation, has dropped the second part of a two-part series examining the anti-LGBT past and present of coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy.

The first part presents receipts that date back to 2006 when he was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, claiming that Dungy raised money to oppose gay marriage equality at the Indiana Family Institute (IFI) when he was honored at the organization’s “Friends of the Family Banquet.”

“I appreciate the stance [IFI is] taking, and I embrace that stance,” Dungy said of the organization opposing same-sex marriage. “IFI is saying what the Lord says. You can take that and make your decision on which way you want to be. I’m on the Lord’s side.”

Then he publicly spoke out about gay NBA player Jason Collins noting that he didn’t agree with his “lifestyle” and wasn’t supportive upon Michael Sam becoming the first out NFL player.

“I wouldn’t have taken him,” Dungy told the Tampa Tribune when asked if he would have drafted Sam. “Not because I don’t believe Michael Sam should have a chance to play, but I wouldn’t want to deal with all of it. It’s not going to be totally smooth … things will happen.”

As recently as 2020, Dungy appears to still believe that being gay is a lifestyle and addressed it during a conversation on Twitter.

Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Under Fire For Past Anti-Gay Marriage Remarks was originally published on cassiuslife.com