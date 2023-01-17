Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

“M3gan” beats box office predictions, leading in the top two spot for films released. A large part of the film’s success must be credited to the brilliant screenwriter, who helped bring the movie to life. Read more about Akela Cooper’s involvement in the box office hit and her countless cinema contributions.

The viral dance sequence already had fans intrigued to see the film. It looks like the clip that sent social media in a frenzy worked out in “M3gan’s” favor. The PG-13 horror film costs $12 million to make and brought in $30.2 million in ticket sales, behind “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with $45 million.

The film description:

M3gan is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.

The instant hit horror film from Universal and Blumhouse was written by Cooper. Prodcuers Jason Blum and James Wan looked to Cooper as an ideal pick to flesh out the premise for “M3gan.” Wan turned to the storyteller, who has written episodes from Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” “American Horror Story” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” because he knew the film needed a strong female perspective and Cooper was the perfect fit.

“What I’ve learned from Annabelle is how beloved she is by girls,” Wan shared in a statement posted by the Wilson Morales Film account on Instagram. “We knew that this part of the horror audience is very important to us, so we needed to have a feminine energy and perspective with M3GAN. Akela’s so smart, savvy and good at structure; she knew exactly the movie that I wanted to make. She is not afraid to push things that others might deem ridiculous or over-the-top. She understands that you must lean into concepts that might be a bit more far-fetched to stand out from the crop of recent horror films.”

“M3gan” is Cooper’s first screenplay for Wan’s Atomic Monster, but she would go on to write 2021’s “Malignant” for Wan as well as “The Nun 2.” Cooper recalls her first meeting with Atomic Monster.

“We were all just horror fans,” Cooper says. “They said, ‘Do you want to take a crack at this idea?’ and they liked my take. That got me in the door, and that led us to this fruitful relationship.”

Cooper is one of the few Black women writing horror. She is happily opening doors for other Black women writers in the genre.

“A few years ago, I was on a horror panel at the Austin Film Festival,” Cooper shared. “There were several Black women in the front row. I was introduced as the writer of Malignant and Nun 2. Afterward, they came up and said, ‘We didn’t know Black women could write horror.’ I told them, ‘We can write anything.’”

Cooper was a staff writer for “Grimm” for two seasons and went on to be a writer and co-producer for “The 100,” “American Horror Story,” “Luke Cage,” “Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Witches of East End,” and “Chambers.”

Be sure to check out more from the talented screenwriter. “M3gan” is currently killing it at the box office and available to watch in theaters now.

‘M3gan’ Screenwriter Akela Cooper Inspires Black Writers Saying, “We Can Write Anything” was originally published on globalgrind.com