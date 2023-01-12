Finally: 50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Online Troll

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Get the devil a North Face bubble coat because hell has officially frozen over.

Weeks after 50 Cent joked that he didn’t believe Megan Thee Stallion’s side of the story in the Tory Lanez trial (by posting a pic of Megan that magically morphed into Jussie Smollett), the Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ rapper took to the airwaves to actually apologize for his online antics. During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Fiddy admits he did indeed think Megan was lying after she tole Gayle King that she didn’t have an intimate relationship with Tory only for it to be revealed during the trial that they actually did.

“I’ma apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” Fif said. After revealing that the Gayle King interview played a role in him believing that Megan was making the whole thing up. 50 said he changed his mind after hearing the jail call conversation saying, “That made me feel like ‘Ooohh sh*t. Now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was what swayed people in court too.”

Well, at least he said he’s sorry. That’s more than anyone’s gotten out of him over the past few years. From Madonna to Lil Kim, 50’s taken all kinds of shots at them and kept mum after fans called him out for being disrespectful. Who knows, maybe he’s apologizing because he may try to woo her at some point in the future. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think about 50 Cent finally apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion? Too little too late? Check out the full interview below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

