UPDATE: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Two days after his transfer from the University of Cincinnati Hospital to Buffalo general hospital, Damar Hamlin was discharged today and was medically cleared to rehab at home with family and the Bills training staff.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last Sunday, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field after making a tackle, suffering from Cardiac Arrest. He received CPR several times and was immediately taken to UC Hospital where he was held for over a week. When he first gain consciousness, he asked the doctors who won the game? “You” the doctor replied, “You won the game of life”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Immediately after his story went viral, an overflow of support from family, friends, fans, and colleagues poured in. From hundreds of thousands of get well wishes on social media, to collectively raising over $8 million for his non-profit organization. Hamlin later took to social media to show his appreciation for all the support he’s had since his traumatic injury.

According to ESPN, Monday he was flown to Buffalo general hospital where he was then sent through a series of medical evaluations including cardiac, vascular, and neurological testing to determine his clearance and rehabilitation process. “In consultation with team physicians We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation process at home and with the bills.” Says Dr. Jamie Nadler, Chief officer at Kaleida health, which runs Buffalo Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

With a crucial playoff game ahead of the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins Sunday January 15th at 1pm, it unknown Hamlin will be cleared to played as he is still listed on the injured reserve list. Head coach of the Buffalo Bill Sean McDermott said it is up to Hamlin when he would like to return to the teams facility. “His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as this situation” said Coach McDermott. “When he feels ready, we will welcome him back”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

UPDATE: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Hospital was originally published on rnbphilly.com