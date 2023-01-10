A Piece Of The Court Kobe Bryant Played His Last Game On Could Sell For $800K

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sports memorabilia will always cost a pretty penny, but the price skyrockets even more when it belongs to one of the GOATs. So, if you want to own a piece of the floor that Kobe Bryant played his last game on, you’ll have to shell out quite a few bucks.

Rally Road, a platform that specializes in the buying and selling of equity shares in collectible assets– is hoping to make one Mamba fan very lucky, and it may be an individual who just offered $800,000. For the six-figure check, the current owners of the piece of the floor must accept or deny the offer within 48 hours.

Rally publicized the offer on Twitter alongside a black-and-white video of Kobe’s farewell game on April 13, 2016, where he dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz. Twenty-four and 8, the two numbers Bryant wore throughout his Hall of Fame career, were etched onto the hardwood.

“Under Kobe’s sneakers on the evening of his final game, during which he scored 60 points, lay pieces of hardwood emblazoned with the two numbers he wore over the course of his career. This is the portion of the court displaying his #8, which he would sign,” the video’s narrator says. “That April night in 2016, Bryant addressed the sold-out Staples Center crowd leaving them with just two words before placing the mic down at center court and exiting for the final time.”

The $800,000 offering breaks down to $8 a share, which is no different from when the company first started selling shares of the court in March 2021, when it also had a valuation of $800,000.

“It encapsulates everything we look for in assets for Rally — a tangible piece of history with immense cultural relevance and emotional connection,” Rally Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Business Insider.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Giana died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, while traveling to a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game.

A Piece Of The Court Kobe Bryant Played His Last Game On Could Sell For $800K was originally published on cassiuslife.com