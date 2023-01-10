Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A lot has been going on with Anita_Baker in the last couple of years. She’s come out of a self-proclaimed “retirement”, gone back on tour, and recently acquired the rights to her master’s thanks to a little help from Chance the Rapper. While fans are elated, there is one thing missing from this comeback… new music.

It’s been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Baker recently posted on her Twitter account an homage to other’s that have inspired her along with a video saying, “sO many Amazing Gifts, from Ms. Sarah, Ms. Patti. Queen Aretha, and my 80s Contemporarys, to Innovators, like Missy Elliot & Lady B. SO many influence me, to keep creating my own little, Miracles of Music Gratefully, ABXO”

Although she only gives us a sixty-second snippet of the new song, we can already tell two things: 1) Baker still has an amazing voice, and 2) we gonna need to make sure we got a boo because this song is oozing sexy.

No word on when the new music will be released, but since her tour kicks off soon, we would bet that we will not be waiting long.

Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com