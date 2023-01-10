Kang Flexes His Power In New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The Avengers barely survived the Infinity Saga. We have no idea how they will stop Kang (Jonathan Majors) and the rise of his new dynasty.

Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is enjoying newfound fame after saving the world from Thanos. He’s got a new book, a podcast, his superhero boo, The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) by his side.

Life is great, right? Well, not really.

Now a young adult, Cassie seems to be taking a page out of Lang’s early life and is constantly rebelling against her dad, getting in trouble.

But, she did take a liking to Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and their scientific work and built a device that sends a signal to the Quantum Realm and before Cassie can heed Janet’s warning to shut it off, someone answered.

Kang.

He Who Remains Warned Us In Loki

The new big bad in the MCU, Kang, is the man He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) warned Loki and his variant Sylvie about before she killed him.

With He Who Remains out of the picture, there is no one to check Kang, but he seems to need something before he can enact his plan and exit the Quantum Realm.

After being sucked into the realm via Cassie’s device, Scott, Hope, Hank, and Cassie are all trapped in the domain and are looking for a way out.

Kang sees an opportunity and offers Scott something he has been longing for, which is time, specifically the time he missed with his daughter while trapped in the Quantum Realm because of “the blip.”

Rudd seems to Kang up on his offer to fetch this elusive thing he needs, but as all evil guys do, he doesn’t honor the agreement.

Is This The End of Ant-Man?

In the trailer, we see how powerful this variant of Kang The Conqueror is as he shows off his abilities and puts his hands and feet on poor Ant-Man.

Ant-Man’s two previous films are more on a lighter tone, but it looks like this might be Scott’s final heist, who seems willing to sacrifice himself to save his family and the world from Kang.

We finally get a brief look at Modok (Corey Stoll) in this new trailer.

But in the grand scheme, Kang will be a problem for Ant-Man and whoever the new Avengers are.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU on February 17.

Step into the trailer below.

