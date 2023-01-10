Steph Curry’s ‘Underrated’ Documentary To Debut At 2023 Sundance Festival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Stephen Wardell Curry II has been a phenomenal NBA player, earning eight All-Star nods, two MVP Awards, and taking home the chip with the Golden State Warriors four times. Now he’s the subject of an Apple Original Films documentary, Underrated, which will debut at the Sundance Film Festival. But it didn’t always look like Steph Curry would be the face of the NBA.

Despite being the son of former NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, Steph’s options were limited out of high school, and none were top ACC schools like North Carolina, Georgia Tech or NC State. He says his final choices came down to Davidson, Winthrop or Virginia Commonwealth University.

“I was kind of a skinny, scrawny kid on every team that I played on, a late bloomer,” Curry told the Charlotte Observer last year. “My freshman year I was probably 5’9″ at best and like 150 pounds and I graduated at a whopping 6’1″ and 170. That was probably a lot of the recruiting struggles I had, because I just didn’t look the part.”

Steph went to Davison College in North Carolina, where his game evolved. By his senior year, he was an All-American averaging 28.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.5 steals to become the nation’s leading scorer. He was drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors and hasn’t looked back.

Per a press release, “The documentary provides an intimate look at NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s improbable coming of age at tiny Davidson College, where, under the wing of coach Bob McKillop, the team made a thrilling run in the 2008 NCAA tournament. With access to Curry throughout the 2021 season, the film also weaves the Golden State Warriors’ attempt to win another NBA championship following one of the worst seasons in franchise history.”

Peter Nicks, an Emmy Award winner, directed the film, which was produced by A24, along with Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and producer Erick Peyton.

In 2022, Stephen Curry earned his degree from Davidson, fulfilling a promise he’d made 13 years before when he left before his senior year. The school also retired his jersey, an honor they only confer to graduates.

Steph Curry’s ‘Underrated’ Documentary To Debut At 2023 Sundance Festival was originally published on cassiuslife.com