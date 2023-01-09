New Pregnant Joker Storyline Angers The Conservative Wing Of America

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For decades The Joker’s been one of the most eccentric, violent and interesting characters in Batman’s illustrious gallery of villains, but his latest storyline seems to be rubbing people the wrong way as the Clown Prince of Crime is set to become a daddy by turning into a mommy.

TMZ is reporting that in a new story for The Man Who Stopped Laughing, The Joker finds himself with child after a spell cast on him goes awry. The series follows the Joker through various subplots that sometimes aren’t even cannon in the DC universe. The latest tale might’ve pushed the envelope as many anti-LGTBQ comic book fans were outraged at the notion that the man could bare a child.

It dropped a few days ago, and people immediately noticed that writer Matthew Rosenbergand cartoonist Carmine Di Giandomenico concocted a tale about Joker wanting an heir, but one that was of his DNA. So, he starts to pursue female super wizardress Zatanna.

Of course, she wants nothing to do with the Joker … so she casts a spell on him that guarantees no one else will ever bare his offspring, but it backfires — making it so Joker gives birth all by himself, via vomiting as readers eventually find out. Along the way, the comic strip depicts him with a huge belly and getting checked on gynecologically.

It’s just a comic book, people. But of course for a while now far-right conservatives have been accusing liberals and “elitists” of pushing a pro-gay agenda on children to feminize boys and men and “groom” them. After introducing a gay Robin and bisexual Superman into the DC universe, this latest story only further propels the far-right’s conspiracy theory.

Though the Joker’s son was basically a mutated version of himself, many conservatives took to social media to slander DC for even conjuring up such a fable.

Well, at least the writers and artists of the story haven’t received any death threats as that’s become a calling card for far-right conservatives who get angered when they see progressive moves being made in society or pop culture.

What do y’all think of DC having the Joker birth his own baby? Is it something that you’d expect from The Joker or have they gone too far? Let us know in the comments section below.

