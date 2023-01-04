Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him & Death Row Records Crew

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Dionne Warwick is currently best known as a hilarious public figure on Twitter but before that, she dominated the charts dating back to the 1950s and just before the turn of the century. In a new documentary, fans learn that the “Walk On By” star checked Snoop Dogg and his Death Row crew for their language back in the 1990s.

As reported by CNN, a new documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, features clips from some of the many stars and celebrities who’ve encountered the legendary Ms. Warwick along her musical journey, her influential vocal style, and other tidbits. Snoop Dogg appears in the documentary and shared a tale of how Warwick gathered him, Death Row Records president Suge Knight, and others at her home for an early morning discussion.

“We were kind of like scared and shook up,” Snoop Dogg said. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Snoop says Warwick wasn’t trying to get them to change their creative energy but did warn against the use of derogatory language against women and decrying violence. It was, as expected, a superstar trying to impart wisdom to rising stars in their own right.

“She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked,” Snoop shared. “We were the most gangsta as you could be but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over was developed by CNN and premiered Jan. 1 via the network.

